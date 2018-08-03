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TRANSGENDER CULTURAL MARXIST INDOCTRINATION is CHILD ABUSE
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389 views • August 03, 2018
Transgenderism is a social construct of #CulturalMarxism or Neo-Marxists. The shame of it is that they are using people who are mentally ill to accomplish this. Special thanks to Natural News.
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RTR Truth Media - Resurrect the Republic
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An RTR TRUTH MEDIA - Resurrect the Republic Production
Support my work - https://paypal.me/RTRTruthMedia
Tom Lacovara-Stewart https://www.facebook.com/RTRTruthMedia1776
Media Page - https://www.facebook.com/ResurrectTheRepublic/
RTR Truth Media - Resurrect the Republic
http://RTRTruthMedia.blogspot.com
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