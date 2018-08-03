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LEGION | The 3RD and 4TH Divergence Part I of II
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174 views • August 03, 2018
The documentary "LEGION" is an analysis of how schizophrenia conditions were caused and used by esoteric occult groups (SRA), which partnered with covert government agencies (CIA). Whereby, the common factors of these abuses were based in devilish rituals to invoke entity possession in the masses of the U.S by way of rites and sorcery. The devil is literary in the details.
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