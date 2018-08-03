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AMMON BUNDY STANDS for POLITICAL PRISONER SCHAEFFER COX Resurrect the Republic
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31 views • August 03, 2018
Ammon Bundy takes a stand for Christian Patriot Political Prisoner Schaeffer Cox. The following is his message and the background on this case.
An RTR TRUTH MEDIA - Resurrect the Republic Production
Support my work - https://paypal.me/RTRTruthMedia
Tom Lacovara-Stewart https://www.facebook.com/RTRTruthMedia1776
RTR Truth Media - Resurrect the Republic
http://RTRTruthMedia.blogspot.com
RTR Truth Media Bitchute
- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rtrtruthmedia/
An RTR TRUTH MEDIA - Resurrect the Republic Production
Support my work - https://paypal.me/RTRTruthMedia
Tom Lacovara-Stewart https://www.facebook.com/RTRTruthMedia1776
RTR Truth Media - Resurrect the Republic
http://RTRTruthMedia.blogspot.com
RTR Truth Media Bitchute
- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rtrtruthmedia/
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