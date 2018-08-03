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#4 The Resurrection, the Four Last Things & the Holy Spirit
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4 views • August 03, 2018
JoeSixpackAnswers.com
GrowMyParish.com
This is a recording of a webinar in which we share things about the Catholic faith you've never heard before. The host is Joe Sixpack—the Every Catholic Guy. You're invited to join. Visit JoeSixpackAnswers.com.
In this video we talk about Christ's resurrection, our judgement, prove the existence of purgatory, the nature and reality of the Holy Spirit, and much, much more!
GrowMyParish.com
This is a recording of a webinar in which we share things about the Catholic faith you've never heard before. The host is Joe Sixpack—the Every Catholic Guy. You're invited to join. Visit JoeSixpackAnswers.com.
In this video we talk about Christ's resurrection, our judgement, prove the existence of purgatory, the nature and reality of the Holy Spirit, and much, much more!
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