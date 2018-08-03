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#5 Jesus, Peter & the Keys
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19 views • August 03, 2018
JoeSixpackAnswers.com
GrowMyParish.com
This is a recording of a webinar in which we share things about the Catholic faith you've never heard before. The host is Joe Sixpack—the Every Catholic Guy. You're invited to join. Visit JoeSixpackAnswers.com.
In this video we prove that Jesus founded the Catholic Church, made St. Peter the first pope, and that He made Peter and His Church infallible in matters of faith and morals.
GrowMyParish.com
This is a recording of a webinar in which we share things about the Catholic faith you've never heard before. The host is Joe Sixpack—the Every Catholic Guy. You're invited to join. Visit JoeSixpackAnswers.com.
In this video we prove that Jesus founded the Catholic Church, made St. Peter the first pope, and that He made Peter and His Church infallible in matters of faith and morals.
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