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NATIVE AMERICAN ARTIFACT DESECRATION by FEDERAL GVT - LaVoy Finicum
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336 views • August 03, 2018
While at the Harney County Resource Center, I discovered in the basement of a building artifacts that were being stored in horrendous conditions for decades and brought it to the attention of LaVoy. This is the video of that event. It would be a matter of a day and a half, and LaVoy was killed.
How powerful was this message? It surely destroyed the lies of the narrative that was being painted by the propagandists of the media.
Tom Lacovara-Stewart
http://RTRTruthMedia.blogspot.com
How powerful was this message? It surely destroyed the lies of the narrative that was being painted by the propagandists of the media.
Tom Lacovara-Stewart
http://RTRTruthMedia.blogspot.com
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