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President Trump is correct
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15 views • August 03, 2018
Mexico is sending people with lots of problems, not the good people.
Criminals!
President Trump was Absolutely Right when he made these STATEMENTS back in 2016.
The Mainstream media manipulated his words & made it seem as if our president hated "MEXICANS".
-SECRET 12
https://www.infowarsstore.com/secret-12-vitamin-b12-2.html
Criminals!
President Trump was Absolutely Right when he made these STATEMENTS back in 2016.
The Mainstream media manipulated his words & made it seem as if our president hated "MEXICANS".
-SECRET 12
https://www.infowarsstore.com/secret-12-vitamin-b12-2.html
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