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SHOW: Dr. Shiva runs for Senate ( video issues were unaboidable)
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2 views • August 03, 2018
Dr. Shiva was on the road which may have been the cause of the broken down visuals. However, the sound was pretty good except for some distortion probably caused by the fact he was on the road. Here is his website: https://shiva4senate.com/
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