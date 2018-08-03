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Democrats And The Liberal Media Are The New Darlings Of The Warfare State
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15 views • August 03, 2018
David Knight breaks down how members of the democrat party and talking heads in the mainstream, liberal media are the new voices vouching for the perpetuation of the U.S. warfare state.
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