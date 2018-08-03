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DEAR TERRORIST, HERE'S YOU'RE WARNING, READ BELOW IF YOU CAN READ!
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63 views • August 03, 2018
I'M READY TO GO HOME, QUESTION IS, ARE " YOU " ?
( I ) COME FROM A LONG LINE OF WARRIORS, IN THIS WORLD AND THE SPIRITUAL, PAY HEED, NOW YOU'VE BEEN WARNED!
I AM " NOT " FEARFUL, I DO NOT HAVE " THAT " IN " MY " DNA! LOL, OH BTW ARE YOU THE VET OR A COP, FBI, CIA, GOV ENNIE MEANIE MYNIE MO GONNA CATCH THE DIRT BAGS AS I'VE TOLD YOU SO!!!
8-3-18 DSCN6711
( I ) COME FROM A LONG LINE OF WARRIORS, IN THIS WORLD AND THE SPIRITUAL, PAY HEED, NOW YOU'VE BEEN WARNED!
I AM " NOT " FEARFUL, I DO NOT HAVE " THAT " IN " MY " DNA! LOL, OH BTW ARE YOU THE VET OR A COP, FBI, CIA, GOV ENNIE MEANIE MYNIE MO GONNA CATCH THE DIRT BAGS AS I'VE TOLD YOU SO!!!
8-3-18 DSCN6711
Keywords
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