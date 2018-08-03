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September 11th The New Pearl Harbor
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140 views • August 03, 2018
Massimo Mazzucco does an excellent dissection of "The Official Theory" of 9/11. He then applies the science of AE 9/11 Truth to once and for all debunk the "Official Theory". This video will WAKE YOU UP to the truth of 9/11. Hold on to your butts!
This documentary is for educational purposes.
This documentary is for educational purposes.
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