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Ex-NIST Employee Speaks About 911
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63 views • August 03, 2018
NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) is the government agency [they] commissioned to conduct the investigation and write the so-called "official" report on 9-11. This is an excellent 31 minute film of a former NIST employee rising to speak out about the absolute cover-up and biggest fraud against the people of the Unites States and the world.
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