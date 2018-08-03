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Anatomy of a Great Deception
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189 views • August 03, 2018
9/11 Truth right here! 9/11 and all of its issues are summed up very well by the experiences of author and film maker David Hooper. I consider this to be the ultimate Red Pill video. ***Caution*** This video will wake you up to what's really happening in the world around you.
Highly recommended listening: http://www.crbradio.com/shows/down-the-rabbit-hole/
I do not own this content. It is a *VERY* educational documentary.
Highly recommended listening: http://www.crbradio.com/shows/down-the-rabbit-hole/
I do not own this content. It is a *VERY* educational documentary.
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