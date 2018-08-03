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Bogans abuse and harass family at Buffalo Creek, Myrtleford.
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306 views • August 03, 2018
Mali Freeman and her family endure disgusting abuse by city based "treechangers" who attempt to make the Freemans move out of their home until Myrtleford Police step in and deal with them. Has to be seen to be believed.
This video has generated overwhelming community support with many offers of legal and illegal help.
This video has generated overwhelming community support with many offers of legal and illegal help.
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