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The Bones of Station H - Pearl Harbor was NOT a Sneak attack by Japan on the USA
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63 views • August 03, 2018
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Michael Rivero
Published on Dec 6, 2006
One week before the attack on Pearl Harbor, a US Navy listening post on the other side of Oahu intercepted Admiral Yamamoto's message to the AJapanese fleet to sail to Hawaii. Today, the remains of that radio station can still be seen.
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Michael Rivero
Published on Dec 6, 2006
One week before the attack on Pearl Harbor, a US Navy listening post on the other side of Oahu intercepted Admiral Yamamoto's message to the AJapanese fleet to sail to Hawaii. Today, the remains of that radio station can still be seen.
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