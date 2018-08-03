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Fluoride: Poison On Tap - Full Film
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3202 views • August 03, 2018
Water fluoridation has been hailed by the CDC as “one of the ten great public health achievements of the 20th century.” However, the practice has been mired in controversy since it began over 70 years ago. Does water fluoridation actually prevent tooth decay, or have we been sold a lie?
Produced by Framing the World Productions
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Produced by Framing the World Productions
https://store.framingtheworld.com
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