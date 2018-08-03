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ENCOUNTERING GOD IN THE STORMS OF LIFE
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6 views • August 03, 2018
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Matthew 14:22-33. Jesus needed to continue his work and not cause political trouble. So he sent everyone away, including the disciples. Then he went up on the mountain and talked to God alone. Jesus knew that the disciples were in difficulty. They were trying to row against a strong wind when Jesus appeared to them walking on the water. They were afraid because they thought seeing a ghost but Jesus assured them that it was him.
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