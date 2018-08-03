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Winter Soldier Iraq and Afghanistan Eyewitness Accounts of the Occupations -by USA
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63 views • August 03, 2018
Winter Soldier Iraq and Afghanistan Eyewitness Accounts of the Occupations
From March 13-16 2008 Iraq Veterans against the war will gather at the National Labor College near our nation's capitol to reveal the consequences of U.S. War Policy in a public investigation called Winter Soldier: Iraq and Afghanistan
First Winter Soldier was over Vietnam War, held in 1971
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
From March 13-16 2008 Iraq Veterans against the war will gather at the National Labor College near our nation's capitol to reveal the consequences of U.S. War Policy in a public investigation called Winter Soldier: Iraq and Afghanistan
First Winter Soldier was over Vietnam War, held in 1971
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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