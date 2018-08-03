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NINTH PLANK COMMUNISM; DISTINCTION BETWEEN TOWN & COUNTRY; MORE EQUITABLE POPULATION DISTRIBUTION
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5 views • August 03, 2018
Today, instead of 47 million private land owners, living and producing on the land, there are now about 100,000 government controlled super corporate farms running the show in their place, just like the ninth plank of the communist manifesto calls for!
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