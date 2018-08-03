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Possible cat 4 hurricane headed for the volcano in Hawaii
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43 views • August 03, 2018
Pray against this hurricane!!
FROM HNN ( Hawaii News Now)
Hurricane Hector continues to strengthen as it churns in the Eastern Pacific and could become a Category 4 storm in the next few days.
The hurricane was upgraded to a Category 2 storm Thursday, and could become a major Category 3 cyclone by Friday.
NO CENSORSHIP ON MY WEBSITE: WHAT'S GOING ON NEWS: http://www.whatsgoingonnews.net/
EMAIL: [email protected] Twitter @WGONLinda
FROM HNN ( Hawaii News Now)
Hurricane Hector continues to strengthen as it churns in the Eastern Pacific and could become a Category 4 storm in the next few days.
The hurricane was upgraded to a Category 2 storm Thursday, and could become a major Category 3 cyclone by Friday.
NO CENSORSHIP ON MY WEBSITE: WHAT'S GOING ON NEWS: http://www.whatsgoingonnews.net/
EMAIL: [email protected] Twitter @WGONLinda
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