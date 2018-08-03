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Alex Jones Sandy Hook Trial Could Change History
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799 views • August 03, 2018
The usual suspects in the establishment media are flagrantly lying about numerous aspects of the Sandy Hook trial in a further attempt to defame and discredit Alex Jones and Infowars.
The outcome of the trial could define the limits of free speech within news syndications and result in the censorship of media organizations who dare to journey outside the MSM narrative.
The outcome of the trial could define the limits of free speech within news syndications and result in the censorship of media organizations who dare to journey outside the MSM narrative.
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