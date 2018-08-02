© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Child Protection Services Corruption Exposed - Part 3b
Follow
0
Share
Report
35 views • August 02, 2018
This is the second of 2 parts of an interview that David Knight had with Dwight Mitchell of CPS News & Analysis on 8/2/18. Dwight was a victim of CPS abuse and now is heading up his own organization to help other families and parents that have become victims also.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.