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ANTIFA Shows Up At Patriot Rallies To Create Spin Stories For MSM
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21 views • August 02, 2018
Will Johnson joins Alex Jones live via Skype to expose how ANTIFA shows up at patriot rallies, starts fights, and then blames the peaceful patriots for fomenting violence to the mainstream media.
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