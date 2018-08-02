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Lawyer: Democrats Are Attempting To Overthrow The NYT VS Sullivan
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32 views • August 02, 2018
Mark Randazza joins Alex Jones live in studio to lay out how the Supreme Court's New York Times VS Sullivan case that ruled in favor of free speech is now trying to be overturned by democrats.
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