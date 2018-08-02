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IFTTT Modify Existing Recipes (Applets)
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210 views • August 02, 2018
This video provides how to modify an existing Applet for your own needs.
You can also check out my book on 'Utilizing IFTTT.' http://www.mattcole.us/utilizing-ifttt/
Patreon Page: http://Patreon.com/AuthorMattCole
Main Site: http://MattCole.us
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthorMattCole
You can also check out my book on 'Utilizing IFTTT.' http://www.mattcole.us/utilizing-ifttt/
Patreon Page: http://Patreon.com/AuthorMattCole
Main Site: http://MattCole.us
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthorMattCole
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