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World Shoot XV 2008 Bali, Indonesia
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9 views • August 02, 2018
My first video from back in 2007/2008 at the IPSC World Championship in Bali, Indonesia.
Working for CZ-USA at that time, this video focuses primarily on the US team members (and some Czech team shooters) using CZ handguns as well as CZ's used by other competitors.
Working for CZ-USA at that time, this video focuses primarily on the US team members (and some Czech team shooters) using CZ handguns as well as CZ's used by other competitors.
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