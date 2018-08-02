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NYT's Editorial Board Member Celebrated "Dumbass F**king White People" Going Extinct
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78 views • August 02, 2018
Journalist Sarah Jeong tweeted scores of messages expressing deep hatred for white people, including her desire to see them become extinct. In one tweet, she complained about “dumbass f**king white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants.”
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