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The Eternal: Guardian of Light - AKA The Shaman - Introduction Video
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16 views • August 02, 2018
Beings from the lower dimensions are flooding to Earth. Only a powerful shaman from the past can save us from the Devian Hordes. Traveling through time, Auren confronts and battles the Devians in modern times. Arriving in Chicago in nothing more than a loin cloth he must learn to adapt quickly as even the Police threaten to kill him.
Having the powers of a God, Auren must face indestructible beings with super human strength. Death appears to be his fate...
https://guylozier.com/
Having the powers of a God, Auren must face indestructible beings with super human strength. Death appears to be his fate...
https://guylozier.com/
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