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You Must Unlearn What You Believe You Have Learned. #1 Llama Karuna Seva Video Series
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15 views • August 02, 2018
After the Introductory Video about Llama Karuna Seva's off world experience, he begins to relate his acquired knowledge from off world.
This is the first in his series of short informational videos. This one discusses why one needs to unlearn what one believes has been learned in life to move forward in your life with more discernment leading to more joy in life.
This is the first in his series of short informational videos. This one discusses why one needs to unlearn what one believes has been learned in life to move forward in your life with more discernment leading to more joy in life.
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