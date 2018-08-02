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John Perkins - Confessions Of An Economic Hitman (English)
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271 views • August 02, 2018
This short film is a good wake up for those who think "this could never happen here". After watching this, it's hard to hold a rosie view or opinion of how the globalists work. Thanks to people like John Perkins, we are reminded that some of humanity still has a conscience. Thank you John.
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