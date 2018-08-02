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Natural News Does a Real Investigation of the Las Vegas Shooting.
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153 views • August 02, 2018
Audio analysis doesn't lie. People who were there haven no reason to lie. The people behind the official story have the motive to lie. Thank goodness we have an alternative to fake and the propaganda ministry. Real.News is needed more than ever since YouTube is pulling truth videos. Whenever anyone tries to hide the truth, we have a problem.
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