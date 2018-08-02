Why the Jewish Elite Hates Donald Trump

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Published on Mar 21, 2016
http:www.DavidDuke.com
Dr. David Duke analyzes why the Jewish Establishment both Right and Left - hate and fear Donald Trump. Amazing!
Historian and Former Member of the House of Representatives-LA explains the massive hate campaign against Donald Trump and the panic in the Zionist media, banking and political establishment over his rise the nomination and positive presidency in America.