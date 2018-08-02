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Ramola D Interviews With Changemakers (9): Sienna Lea, Inner Work Facilitator, Shadow Synthesist
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18 views • August 02, 2018
https://shadowsynthesis.com
Shift The Future By Synthesizing Your Inner Shadows
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“Wonderful fluid conversation with Sienna Lea, a psychologist by training who came to understand over a much-travelled lifetime that the licensed practice of Psychology like the practice of Psychiatry within the Western paradigm is a top-down operation with duality built in and abnormal structure defined by “scientific” boundaries which really do not serve humanity, and [...]
Shift The Future By Synthesizing Your Inner Shadows
______________________________________
“Wonderful fluid conversation with Sienna Lea, a psychologist by training who came to understand over a much-travelled lifetime that the licensed practice of Psychology like the practice of Psychiatry within the Western paradigm is a top-down operation with duality built in and abnormal structure defined by “scientific” boundaries which really do not serve humanity, and [...]
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