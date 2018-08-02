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SANDY HOOK KIDS FOUND ALIVE AND SING AT THE SUPER BOWL BANNED FROM YOUTUBE
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4659 views • August 02, 2018
SANDY HOOK WAS OBAMAS AND THE UNITED NATIONS BIG PLAN TO DISARM THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.THE FAKE NEWS AND EVERYONE INVOLVED IN THIS FRAUD NEEDS TO BE CHARGED WITH TREASON AND DOMESTIC TERRORISM.FOR MORE BREAKING NEWS CHECK OUT MY SITE http://madashellnews.com
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