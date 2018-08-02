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Beyond Treason - USA Depleted Uranium Weapons Use- Dirty Bombs
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363 views • August 02, 2018
USA made Gulf War Illness, Vaccines, Depleted Uranium Weapons/Dirty Bombs, History of Human Experiments by Government using Soldiers as test subjects, Biological Weapons use by USA/America on the world and it's own soldiers.
Soldiers who never deployed who took the Anthrax vaccine that had oil additive in it got Gulf War Illness.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Soldiers who never deployed who took the Anthrax vaccine that had oil additive in it got Gulf War Illness.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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