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When Saints Get Worn Out
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19 views • August 02, 2018
8/1/18-Teaching-(WED Prayer Meeting)
Progressive Symptoms of Exhaustion. Often Because of Striving to Serve by the Arm of the Flesh. To Restore the Joy of the Lord, Must Allow the Lord to Give It, Same As at the Outset. Understanding "Being Still." Example of Promise of Repentant's Confession and God Being "Faithful and Just to Forgive." (Some Saints Downtrodden by Guilt.) Mark 6:30-33
A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Progressive Symptoms of Exhaustion. Often Because of Striving to Serve by the Arm of the Flesh. To Restore the Joy of the Lord, Must Allow the Lord to Give It, Same As at the Outset. Understanding "Being Still." Example of Promise of Repentant's Confession and God Being "Faithful and Just to Forgive." (Some Saints Downtrodden by Guilt.) Mark 6:30-33
A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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