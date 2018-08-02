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CANADIAN BLACK OPS
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59 views • August 02, 2018
The Toronto mass shooting on the Danforth was a black ops of the highest order made to induce Canadians to assault legitimate gun owners in the pending gun control bill. A psychological operation is being sprung on us to use emotions as a mind control virus to take us off of the precipice. Few are prepared to understand it much less report on it. Faisal Hussain meant to cause a mass casualty event. Liberate yourself at the Cafe or face the consequences. It is your choice.
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