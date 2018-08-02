David Duke vs. Thom Hartmann: The Confederate Flag

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Published on Jul 10, 2015
Dr. David Duke, Former Member- LA State House of Representatives & Presidential Candidate, joins Thom Hartmann. South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has signed into law a bill that will remove the Confederate Battle Flag from South Carolina's statehouse grounds.
https://davidduke.com/