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Satanic ANTIFA Mural at Portland State University
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118 views • August 02, 2018
I created this last year but it still pertains to today although the dates have changed. The Satanic holiday Lammas falls this weekend and the full moon occurs August 4th. Be prepared for Satanic revelry. Keep your children home and always know where they're at!!!
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