EMF Protection Reduce Exposure to Electric Fields - Move Your Bed Away from the Wall

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EMF experts suggest moving one's bed 12" to 14" away from the wall. This reduces your exposure to electric fields from the wiring inside the walls. Here is visual proof of why you might want to take action on this suggestion.