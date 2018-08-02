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Truth and Disclosure: Why Alex Jones is Important
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91 views • August 02, 2018
A Big Nod to Alex Jones who has committed himself to be a Truther and has been the force of Disclosure for more than 20 years. A clip from a broadcast of InfoWars 5-11-2015Broadcast 3 years ago and more relevant than ever as we defeat the fascist forces that seek to control the globe using every conceivable means possible. Creatiive Commons License
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