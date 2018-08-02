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4x4 Rubik's Supercube Walk-through Solve
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1164 views • August 02, 2018
In this video I do a walk-through solve of a 4x4 supercube. And as Murphy's Law would have it, we managed to get both PLL and OLL parities at the end.
The cube is a Moyu 4x4 Aosu 62mm. I think I got it from CubeDepotUSA.com. The supercube stickers I got from HKNowStore. Couldn't find them anywhere else for a long time.
This puzzle is a lot of fun with plenty of challenges that the normal 4x4 doesn't have.
The cube is a Moyu 4x4 Aosu 62mm. I think I got it from CubeDepotUSA.com. The supercube stickers I got from HKNowStore. Couldn't find them anywhere else for a long time.
This puzzle is a lot of fun with plenty of challenges that the normal 4x4 doesn't have.
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