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Fab Emery Smith Interview by Destroying the Illusion
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290 views • August 02, 2018
Whistle blower Emery Smith discloses the existence of suppressed technologies that could eliminate cancer, provide free energy and clean up the water and the environment. Disclosure is the ultimate Red Pill.This is a great interview done by Jordan Sather for the Secret Space Program website. Just trying to spread the information not claim it. Learn more on Gaia.com and here: https://www.secretspaceprogram.com/
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