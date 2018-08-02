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The truth media in The Netherlands: an overview
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1009 views • August 02, 2018
In this second video in the 'Let's make The Netherlands Great Again-series' Micha draws a picture of the truth media in The Netherlands. The overall situation is terrible: as soon as a truth website gets some clout and power, the authorities silence it by rude force and draw the people behind it before Kangaroo courts on the basis of fabricated felony's.
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