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TURNING SORROW INTO JOY
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11 views • August 02, 2018
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on John 16:16-33 and proclaims that Jesus is the anchor of our soul and He gives us security and stability for our lives. Jesus is the one who turns our sorrow to joy and He wants us to understand: 1. The role of the Holy Spirit in the world and in our lives 2. He wants us to understand the importance of the resurrection 3. He wants us to know and experience the power of prayer. Thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. (1 Cor. 15:57)
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