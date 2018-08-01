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Malaysia Travel Warning: Message to The Canadian Government & The Conservative Party
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61 views • August 01, 2018
Greetings reader.
After I was repeatedly threatened, insulted, intimidated from Malaysia, I have had enough!
A deceptive PDRM smear campaign Malaysia Police & Propaganda friends at The Star News Malaysia refused to retract, a very defamatory hit peace which caused a lot of hatred & death threats against me.
A specific JB Police department MY & their Media friends released my passport info to the world as revenge & an Intimidation tactic.
This is my response & warning about travelling to Malaysia
After I was repeatedly threatened, insulted, intimidated from Malaysia, I have had enough!
A deceptive PDRM smear campaign Malaysia Police & Propaganda friends at The Star News Malaysia refused to retract, a very defamatory hit peace which caused a lot of hatred & death threats against me.
A specific JB Police department MY & their Media friends released my passport info to the world as revenge & an Intimidation tactic.
This is my response & warning about travelling to Malaysia
Keywords
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