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08012018Introduction to Get Real With Michele
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41 views • August 01, 2018
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Programs we support:
The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 160 Main St, Winsted Ct 06098 Phone 860-738-2449
Easier ways to donate:
Cash App: $MicheleMarieDalene
Paypal.me: http://paypal.me/bichela
Invite to my Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/T8AMypq
My YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/bichela4
http://click.tunnelbear.com/SHU2
http://click.tunnelbear.com/SHU0
Programs we support:
The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 160 Main St, Winsted Ct 06098 Phone 860-738-2449
Easier ways to donate:
Cash App: $MicheleMarieDalene
Paypal.me: http://paypal.me/bichela
Invite to my Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/T8AMypq
My YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/bichela4
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