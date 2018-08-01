Mark Passio - Scarcity To Abundance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Published on Sep 5, 2013
Mark Passio's website - http://whatonearthishappening.com/
Mark gave this short presentation at the Why Tesla Matters Memorial Conference, hosted by the Tesla Science Foundation on January 6, 2013. Mark spoke about the main reasons why humanity has not manifested Free Energy technology in any way that is open and beneficial to our species.
Recorded and edited by Tim Smith of Signs Of The Time Media.