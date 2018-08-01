The Federal Reserve and Occult Influence with Mark Passio

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Published on Sep 29, 2012
This is an interview with Mark Passio recorded on 4-22-11 during the "End The Fed" rally in Philadelphia. When we say "end the fed" we mean the Federal Reserve. The name is kind of a joke because they are a private cartel and they have no reserves. They just create money when they decide to.