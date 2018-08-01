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Once You See The U.S. Is Being Sold Out, It's Your Moral Obligation To Stand Up And Fight
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20 views • August 01, 2018
Tom Pappert joins Alex Jones to describe the patriotic passion Americans should be filled with to stand up and fight for the U.S. when they realize how sold out and divided the country truly is.
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